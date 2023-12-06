SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Real estate agents in Utah are applauding Gov. Spencer Cox’s $150 million recommendation to address the state’s housing concerns but say it’s only just a step in the right direction.

On Tuesday, Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson announced the ambitious goal of building 35,000 new starter homes within the next five years. In addition, the Cox-Henderson administration is offering another $50 million in first-time homebuyer assistance and appointed a Senior Advisor for Housing Strategy and Innovation to address the housing crisis.

Michael Perry, the CEO of the local real estate agency Perry Group, said he thinks it’s great that Gov. Cox is getting involved with Utah’s housing and that the move is a great start. However, more work needs to be done, particularly at the local level.

“The housing crisis is significant here. It has almost become unaffordable to live in this state and it is really hard to get buyers into houses today,” said Perry. “This is a great first step but there will need to be interference from the private sector and the government working together to accomplish the mission of the 35,000 units.”

Perry told ABC4 he doesn’t see housing prices dropping any time soon, even with the government investment and it’s a mounting crisis. Current interest rates and inflation are not working in the buyer’s favor, he explained, and there doesn’t seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel. While there has been some mortgage rate relief recently in Utah, it’s still in the 7% range, which he says is high and keeping a lot of potential buyers out of the housing market.

Perry explained that as of right now, his company is seeing many families who want to stay in the neighborhoods where they grew up. However, high costs for housing are driving families out of their hometowns unless they have a significant down payment or a high-paying income.

While Gov. Cox’s assistance program and goal to build more starter homes may offer some reprieve, Perry said there needs to be some cooperation at the local level, as zoning is decided by city councils. In Utah, many homes are built bigger with plenty of space and larger yards. Perry said by changing community zoning and allowing more homes to be built on any given amount of land, housing prices will naturally drop.

“From my perspective, the local community has to really get involved and be flexible with zoning in their neighborhoods,” said Perry. “As long as zoning does not get increased in these neighborhoods, we see no shot at homes getting cheaper or more affordable, which is forcing families that grew up in that neighborhood to leave that neighborhood because simply the density laws do not allow for them to be able to afford a home in that neighborhood anymore.”

Perry told ABC4 there is a myth that a change in zoning means more duplexes, triplexes or fourplexes. Instead, a change in zoning could mean smaller – but more – single-family homes, condos, or townhomes.

“I think the reality is that that’s the world we are going to have to live in if we want families who have children to stay in their neighborhood,” said Perry. “Typically, bigger yards, more views, larger houses, and larger living spaces lead to more expensive homes. So if we don’t want to do anything about prices, we absolutely do not need to change zoning and prices will continue to go up.”

Perry said he hopes former state Rep. Steve Waldrip who was recently appointed to serve as Cox’s housing advisor can help.

According to Gov. Cox, Waldrip will work with local governments, the building community and more to develop a housing plan to help increase the amount of housing and housing innovation in Utah.

“Housing gives individuals stability and building community,” said Waldrip in a press release on Tuesday. “I applaud Gov. Cox’s vision to increase housing and expand innovation and I’m honored to join with him in doing everything I can to help make homeownership a real possibility for our children and grandchildren.”

Cox said on Tuesday that the price of housing is the “greatest single threat” to Utah’s future prosperity, saying kids in Utah won’t be able to call Utah home if there isn’t a focus on building new more affordable starter homes.