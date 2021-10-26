Ready to face your fears? You could get paid for it

(ABC4) – We all have them – whether it’s clowns or public speaking, spiders or the dark, many of us have at least one irrational fear. One company is ready to pay you to consult your fear.

Earlier this month, YourLocalSecurity.com compiled a list of the top phobias in the United States based on Google searches. The top phobia of 2021 was a fear of failure, followed by fears of blood, water, and intimacy. Spiders and the outside are tied to round out the top five phobias in the U.S.

Only Utah had a top fear of needles while Montana residents searched ‘fear of humans’ the most.

Now, Your Local Security is ready to pay one person $1,031 to face an irrational fear of their choosing as a Courage Consultant. If you’re afraid of spiders, maybe you befriend a tarantula. Or if it’s heights, maybe you go rock climbing.

If you’re interested in being the Courage Consult, see more details here.

To see the top phobias in the United States, click here.