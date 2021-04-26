Ready, set, go! Daybreak kicks off soapbox derby race

DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4) – Eager racers of all ages geared up and put the pedal to the metal during Daybreak’s first-ever soapbox derby, Saturday.

On April 24, community members gathered for LiveDAYBREAK’s Soap Box Derby Gravity Race located near Kitty Hawk Road, close to Highland Park.

According to officials, many participants made their own cars from Soap Box Derby kits or from scratch and then scurried down the city’s very own racing strip.

“One cool thing we have seen as we have been creating this event is businesses have been purchasing the cars and donating them to local high schools and private schools in the South Jordan area. This event was awesome for families and promotes STEM,” shares Henri Johnson, LiveDAYBREAK Recreation Coordinator.

Courtesy of Robert Stroude

The event was divided into two categories: Stock (ages 10 to 18) and Freestyle (12 and up), with a maximum of 25 racers per division on race day. The difference between the divisions was the style of wheels and the types of cars allowed.

According to officials, prizes were also given out for the most creative cars and race winners.

First place in each division won a custom-made trophy, plus bragging rights for the year, according to LiveDAYBREAK community councilman Robert Stroude.

Additional rewards were also given to those who put creativity to the test and manage to glam up their soapbox. In the Stock Division, they will have 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes for the best-looking wrap.

Winners of the derby can be seen down below:

Courtesy of Robert Stroude

“The support we received from across the valley and within the Daybreak community was overwhelming,” Johnson tells ABC4. “We’d like to thank all of our volunteers and sponsors who made this event possible! We are excited to improve upon the success of this event and make it even better for years to come!”