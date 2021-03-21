Ready, set, go! Come participate in a local soapbox derby race

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Eager racers, now is your time – LiveDAYBREAK is hosting their first soapbox derby and they want you to show other racers what you got.

On April 24, the South Jordan community is rolling in a new event, a Soap Box Derby Gravity Race! Everyone is invited and when we say, everyone, we mean it.

Now you may be wondering, what is a soapbox derby? Well, it’s a race featuring gravity-powered cars steered by participants.

Participants can make their cars from Soap Box Derby kits or from scratch. This event is open to anyone in the region to participate. That’s right, kids and adults are very much welcomed to hone in on the fun.

“One cool thing we have seen as we have been creating this event is businesses have been purchasing the cars and donating them to local high schools and private schools in the South Jordan Area. This event is awesome for families and promotes STEM,” shares Henri Johnson, LiveDAYBREAK Recreation Coordinator.

According to event organizers, there are primarily two divisions, Stock (ages 10 to 18) and Freestyle (12 and up), with a maximum of 25 racers per division on race day.

The difference between the divisions is the style of wheels and the types of cars allowed.

Courtesy of Robert Stroude

Officials say the stock division is the original Soap Box derby car and has been around for 61 years. If you would like to use a stock car, you can purchase them from the Soap Box Derby of America website (https://cart.soapboxderby.org/).

“If you’re the more creative type, the freestyle division might be you’re more up your alley. Our freestyle division is for those looking to create a derby car from scratch,” officials add.

According to LiveDAYBREAK, on April 15, starting at 6:00 p.m., there will be a car inspection for all racers on SoDa Row: 11274 Kestrel Rise Rd, South Jordan, UT 84095.

Officials say all vehicles will be checked for braking, steering, and proper wheels. The freestyle division can use any wheel type as long as they adhere to the vehicle specifications rules. There will be a prize for the most creative cars and race winners.

Courtesy of Robert Stroude

First place in each division will win a custom-made trophy, plus bragging rights for the year, according to LiveDAYBREAK community councilman Robert Stroude.

Additional rewards will also be given to those who put creativity to the test and manage to glam up their soapbox. In the Stock Division, they will have 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes for the best-looking wrap.

“In the Freestyle Division, we will also have 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes for the most creative/best-looking designs,” officials include.

The event is anticipated to take place at Kitty Hawk near Highland Park.

If you have any additional questions, please contact Henri Johnson at hjohnson@livedaybreak.com.

To participate in the race, event organizers say it will cost $20. All funds go directly towards administering the event.

You can learn more about registration and the event by visiting MyDaybreak.com/Live.