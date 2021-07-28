Ready for Raising Cane’s in Provo to open?

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Utah, get ready – the state’s second Raising Cane’s is set to open in just a few days.

Raising Cane’s first location in Utah opened in South Jordan in early June.

Provo’s Raising Cane’s will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 3 – with the help of Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and BYU’s mascot, Cosmo the Cougar. To celebrate the new site, Raising Cane’s will be giving away free Cane’s for a year to 20 customers.

You can find the restaurant, well known for its chicken finger meals, at 132 W 1230 N at the intersection of Cougar and Freedom in Provo.

If you are hoping to get free Raising Cane’s for a year, ‘Caniacs’ are encouraged to stop by between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. for the ‘Lucky 20’ drawing. While only 20 customers, ages 13 and older, will get free Cane’s for a year, the first 100 customers at the Provo location that dine-in will receive a Cane’s t-shirt.

“After the incredible welcome Utahns gave Raising Cane’s in South Jordan, we couldn’t be more excited to open our doors in Provo,” says Area Leader of Restaurants Chris Vines. “Between the amazing BYU community, people enjoying Utah Lake and Provo Peak, and all the visitors coming in and out of town, we are so thrilled to fill Provo with enthusiastic Caniacs! We can’t wait to give the incredible community of Provo a Raising Cane’s of their own!”

If you are looking for a job, Cane’s is looking for you. To join its Provo Crew, apply online at WorkAtCanes.com or text RCJOBS to 97211.

Raising Cane’s is not stopping at Provo and South Jordan – they plan to open two additional restaurants later this year in the Salt Lake City area and several more in 2022 and beyond.