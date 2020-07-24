Ready for ‘battle’: Suspect in South Jordan explosives situation had numerous arrests over past 21 years

SOUTH JORDAN (ABC4 News) – The suspect in an explosives incident that forced 600 residents to be evacuated Friday has had numerous brushes with the law in the past.

It was tense Pioneer Day afternoon at the Harvest Crossing gated community near 10360 South and 3200 West where neighbors told ABC4 News that 42-year-old Ryan McManigal may have left some sort of a bomb inside of his house after he was arrested for shooting at officers who arrived to serve a warrant.

Police and FBI agents were working to find and neutralize that threat. A check of McManigal’s court records shows four convictions for Driving Under the Influence, six for Disorderly Conduct, two for Assault, two for Criminal Mischief and one for Attempted Child Abuse. Although he was on probation and under two protective orders, Friday’s charging document states he admitted to police that he had two hunting rifles, a shotgun and a 9 mm handgun.

“He was a restricted person and he’s not supposed to be owning firearms so the report of him having a firearm was concerning,” Lt. Matt Pennington of the South Jordan Police Department said. “Then through additional investigative efforts we learned that he most likely had several firearms and for the most part was ready to go to battle.”

Because police found explosives in his home, they told neighbors to evacuate. ABC4 asked some about McManigal as they left.

“By reputation he was sort of a wackadoodle,” Maris Grinvalds said.

“He was apparently divorced about a year ago,” Judy Grinvalds added. “And they also thought he had some renters which is against the HOA rules.”

“It sounds like, it’s hearsay but he has a bomb in his house,” Nico Suazo said. “And they’re going to be looking to either detonate it or burn down the house to I guess get rid of it.”

As of Friday evening there’s was no telling how long this potentially explosive situation could continue but officials extended the evacuations until 10 a.m. Saturday and several neighbors tell said that they’ll be staying with relatives or at a hotel through the weekend.

McManigal now faces 26 new charges for firing shots at police officers, including 19 charges of aggravated assault targeting law enforcement.