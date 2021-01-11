Reaching new heights: Firefighters in training climb 100 ft ladder

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – When starting a new career, it’s essential to understand the ins and outs of the position you’re getting yourself into. It is also very important to be capable of performing the tasks at hand with the utmost confidence and accuracy.

On January 11, Sandy Firefighters in training did just that!

Sandy Firefighter Harrell was literally ‘hands-on’ when instructing new members in climbing a 100-foot ladder, Monday.

In a shared Facebook post, we watch as Firefighters Harrell and Welch embark on the exciting challenge; reaching new heights.

As the firefighters hike up the 100-foot ladder, their camera then pans out to a beautiful view of the Utah valley.