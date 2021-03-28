Rare Disney memorabilia for sale in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Disney and antique lovers clear your calendar for the next couple of days because now is your time to check out these rare Disney finds!

From March 27-29, America’s Toy Scout Joel Magee, Pawn Stars’ Disney expert, will be hosting the Salt Lake City Vintage Toy Buying Show at the Fairfield Inn located near 7141 FLSmidth Drive in Midvale.

“G.I. Joe might parachute in. Barbie may show up without Ken. Batman and Spiderman could provide security,” share officials in a press release.”

According to event organizers, Magee will offer on-the-spot cash payments for popular toys from the 20th century and earlier to the hundreds of people who are expected to bring their childhood toys and collectibles to the Vintage Toy Buying Show.

“Based on more than 300 toy-buying shows in the past 30 years, Magee, who is the leading vintage toy expert in the country, said he can expect to see people bring Pez dispensers, Star Wars and Beatles memorabilia, superhero figurines, baseball cards, 1940-60s comic books, as well as Shirley Temple dolls, Hot Wheels, and Hummel figurines,” they share.

The event is anticipated to run from 9:30-5 p.m. Admission and parking for the show are free.

“The types of toys and memorabilia that people dust off and bring to the show are too diverse to list. You cannot fathom the toys and games people have saved for decades,” adds Joel Magee.