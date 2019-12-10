Rape or research? Provo businessman claims ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ over alleged medical study sex abuse case

AMERICAN FORK (ABC4 News) – The trial of a Provo businessman accused of posing as a doctor and sexually assaulting a woman during a bogus medical research study began in 4th District Court Monday, more than two years after he was arrested.

A jury is now seated in the trial of 36-year-old Borzin Mottaghian who is charged with eight felonies: four counts of object rape, two counts of attempted object rape and two counts of forcible sexual abuse.

Prosecutors say that in 2017, the business owner and former Marine placed an ad on Craigslist seeking paid volunteers to test medical catheters for women. They allege that despite having no medical license or training, Mr. Mottaghian had one volunteer disrobe then sexually assaulted her using his hands and objects, even taking photographs during the process.

The say on another occasion, a different volunteer became uncomfortable and left before the examination.

In an e-mail to ABC4 News, Mottaghian indicated he’s actually the victim and looks forward to setting the record straight during his trial, saying in part “…perhaps people’s tune will change to actually want to know the truth, see the real evidence, and witness the fraud, deceit, prosecutorial misconduct, and malice prosecution…all to cover up their mistake of arresting me in the first place. Their story was fabricated before knowing who I was, or even asking me a single question.”

He goes on to claim: “No one was raped. It truly is an atrocity to see what people do for money and fame.”

Prosecutor Carl Hollan’s response?

“I can’t speak to anything the defendant said,” Hollan said outside the courtroom. “I just encourage, attend the trial and form your own opinions from the evidence that comes out.”

Mr. Mottaghian and his defense attorneys Cara Tangaro and Scott Williams all declined to comment Monday but in the e-mail, Mottaghian told ABC4 he expects to be acquitted of all charges.

The trial is expected to last through Friday.

