Ranked top 50: University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law moves up

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah is making its mark as one of it’s university’s moves up in world report rankings, Tuesday.

According to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 edition of Best Graduate Schools, the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law was ranked among the top 50 law schools in the nation.

Last year, the school came in ranking at #43 on the competitive list of top American Bar Association-approved law schools, but now has managed to climed to an impressive 20th place.

“We are an institution on the rise,” shares Dean Elizabeth Kronk Warner, who set a goal to improve the College of Law’s national reputation in 2019 when she became the first Native American and female leader in the college’s then 106-year existence. “I am pleased to see our efforts to improve in several areas including the quality of faculty scholarship, job placement rates, and bringing in an impressive pool of candidates to our newly admitted classes are reflected in these new national rankings.”

According to Kronk Warner, rankings matter to alumni, current students and prospective students She states that a higher ranking increases the prestige of an institution’s law degree. It’s also a tool by which prospective students compare law schools.

“Rankings include metrics that certainly do indicate the quality of a law school – such as bar passage and career placement data. And rankings can be a helpful tool in evaluating the success of legal programs in relation to our peers,” adds Kronk Warner.

Warner states that initiatives designed to change the admissions process to bring in a high-performing group of students with strong test scores and undergraduate GPAs helped the College of Law improve its metrics this year.

“Generous support from alumni and donors bolstered efforts to fundraise for scholarships, allowing the College of Law to expand its reach of prospective applicants and bring new students to the institution. And, the institution’s peer reputation score improved, as colleagues around the country gave the College of Law more positive reviews than in years past,” school officials chime.

The College of Law’s strengths as a top-tier public law school, national leader in environmental law and growing powerhouse in the fields health and criminal law are reflected in addition to the institution’s overall ranking. Several specialty programs rose notably this year.

According to university officials, U Law retained its position as a top 10 program for environmental law, with a #10 spot on the list. Not only that but several specialty programs have also secured notable placements, including criminal law at #30; intellectual property at #33, and health law at #32 in the nation.

As Kronk Warner continues her reign at U law, she hopes to maintain new measures focused on improving diversity while also supporting others in leadership to bring a heightened focus to student wellness at the college

Support from alumni and friends of the College of Law, many of who contributed to scholarships for students in difficult times, has helped advance the institution’s mission despite the recent global pandemic, shares Kronk Warner.

“Our law school community has been so willing to help out in so many ways during this past year, whether it has been helping students find jobs, sharing knowledge and expertise in webinars, or providing financial donations. Our students have greatly benefited from this support,” she adds .