Ranger retires after 53 years at Timpanogos Cave National Monument

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The man, the myth, the ranger.

According to the U.S. National Park Service, their ranger of 53 years for the Timpanogos Cave National Monument is hanging up his flat hat and calling it good.

“It is hard to believe that we opened our doors for tours this weekend with out Ranger Jay Allen greeting visitors and giving cave tours,” officials share.

According to the U.S. National Park Service, Allen began working at Timpanogos Cave National Monument back in 1968.

Ranger Jay Allen in 1968 vs 2021 | Courtesy of U.S. National Park Service

“He would spend his winters as a teacher and summers in a flat hat. He has even occasionally been caught dressed and telling stories as American Fork Canyon historical figure George Tyng. Even after he retired from teaching, he continued to climb the mountain,” they add.

According to officials, despite retiring Allen promises to visit.

“Thank you for sharing your love of Timpanogos Cave with innumerable visitors, your patient coaching of hundreds of rangers, and reminding us the difference that one person can make,” the U.S. National Park Service shares. “Join us in sending him well wishes for his next adventure!”

