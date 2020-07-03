SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson kicked off the new ‘Rally the Valley 2020 ‘ initiative. The project encourages County residents, municipalities, and organizations to “rally together” by sharing their time, talents, ideas, and resources to show the best of Salt Lake Valley and it’s people.

Below is an example, one of the first Rally the Valley 2020 posts on Facebook:

“Collectively sharing moments and stories of goodness, ingenuity, hard work, resiliency, optimism and collaboration can be powerful,” Mayor Jenny Wilson said.

Starting Saturday, July 4th and ending on Friday, July 24th community members are encouraged to “share their best” by posting messages, photos and videos on social media using #RallytheValley2020 within the content of their post.

According to a release sent to ABC4 News, social media posts can highlight small or large moments of small acts of kindness, community service projects, or even pictures showcasing the natural beauty in all valley communities.

“We believe this initiative will lift people’s spirits, inspire others to give of themselves and continue to sacrifice for the health and safety of our community members.” SALT LAKE COUNTY MAYOR JENNY WILSON

Also, for 20 days various Salt Lake County Departments will spotlight their best and encourage others to get involved in activities like food and supply drives, virtual tours, classes, service events, art projects, and other community projects.

This weekend residents in the valley can participate by sharing their favorite memory of the July 4th holiday. On Sunday, June 5th, award-winning musician Kurt Bestor will issue a friendly challenge to area musicians. He will challenge everyone to share the music, and host socially distant, front-porch concerts in their own neighborhoods on Saturday, July 11th.

“From inspiring sidewalk chalk messages to volunteers helping seniors with their yard care, our community rallies to support each other,” says Wilson. “Let’s capture and share good moments to bring us together virtually, even though we need to be socially apart during this time.”

Get Inspired by searching for #RallytheValley2020 on Instagram, and visit slco.org for more ideas on how to participate and a full list of events.