Rally for Police reform happening Monday evening in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Cottonwood Heights – Local Politics Facebook Group will hold a peaceful rally for reform at the city hall Monday evening at 7:00 p.m.

The citizens are coming together to demand policy change from our civic leaders. As community residents have made requests to city leaders through city council meets, the group will lifting their voices together in an effort to enact lasting policy change.

This event is said to be family friendly, and social distancing etiquette is strongly encouraged.

Masks, sanitation supplies, ADA seating, and a sign language interpreter will be available.

