SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Jay Evans is a transgender student and athlete who says the mental health benefits of playing sports is crucial for him, and that the thought of other transgender kids losing the right to play sports with their friends, is heartbreaking.



“It’s one of the reasons that I keep going. If it wasn’t for sports I would have probably been gone by now,” said Jay, “sports gives you a chance to let out the emotions that you have to bottle up with being trans. It comes with a lot of emotional damage and doing sports helps to heal that.”



Jay’s dad, Justin Evans, said playing sports improved his son’s life.

“He was quite not sociable per se but now he’s out a lot more, he’s having fun, he’s participating, I mean, he’s enjoying life,” said Evans.

Showing support for students like Jay is a major reason the Utah Pride Center organized the rally at the capitol.



“The goal today is to really just show them that we love them that they belong, that there’s a place for them in high school sports,” said Kevin Randall, a spokesperson for the Utah Pride Center.



Many transgender teens said seeing the flags, signs, and big crowds at the rally helped them feel seen and heard. And they hope legislators will also see and hear them before making a decision at the legislative veto-override session on Friday.

“People are here to support us they actually care about us they want to see us grow as a community,” said Jay.