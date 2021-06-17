Raising Cane’s to open second location in Utah

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Utah, buckle up – we are getting a second Raising Cane’s location.

This second location will open in Provo, right next to BYU.

We will not have to wait long for the new spot, either. Raising Cane’s expects the location to open in early August.

To do that, they are currently looking to fill 120 open positions for the Provo restaurant.

If you are interested in applying to work at the Raising Cane’s Provo location, visit WorkAtCanes.com.

“We’re excited to bring over 100 awesome new jobs to Provo as we continue our growth throughout the great state of Utah,” says Area Leader of Restaurants Chris Vines. “Additionally, Raising Cane’s will also start hiring hundreds more local Crewmembers for our other greater Salt Lake City area Restaurants in the weeks and months ahead. We offer competitive pay, a fun work environment and many opportunities for growth. We look forward to meeting some exceptional individuals in the coming weeks!”

Raising Cane’s is not stopping at Provo and South Jordan – they plan to open two additional restaurants later this year in the Salt Lake City area and several more in 2022 and beyond.