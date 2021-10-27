Raising Cane’s raises minimum hourly wage for Utah workers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A fast-food chain that recently came to Utah – and is looking to grow – is increasing its minimum pay for all of its workers in the state.

Raising Cane’s, who is preparing to open their third location in the state in the coming weeks, is moving all hourly workers in Utah to be paid a minimum of $15/hour. This brings the chain’s company minimum in Utah to more than double the current minimum wage. On average, Raising Cane’s reports this will be an over $2/hour increase to hourly worker wages. Hourly manager pay will also be adjusted to a minimum of $18/hour.

“We are so grateful for the warm welcome Salt Lake City gave Cane’s as we opened our first two Utah restaurants earlier this year,” says Chris Vines, Raising Cane’s Area Leader of Restaurants. “As we continue to expand in this amazing market, we are thrilled to be able to invest even more in our great Utah crew that make this all possible.”

One of those new Raising Cane’s spots is gearing up to open its doors in West Valley City. An official grand opening date has not yet been shared but Raising Cane’s plans to debut its West Valley City location, found at 3346 South 5600 West, this winter.

Ahead of its grand opening, the location is looking to hire dozens of crewmembers. Positions from managers to crewmembers are available. Raising Cane’s is now holding interviews at its West Valley City location to fill positions. Interviews are being held on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Raising Cane’s recently began sending half of its corporate staff to restaurants nationwide to fill in as cooks and cashiers amid widespread labor shortages. If you are interested in applying, you can text RCJOBS to 97211 or visit WorkAtCanes.com.