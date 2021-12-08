Raising Cane’s now hiring for Riverdale store

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – The newest Raising Cane’s opening in Riverdale is looking to fill its restaurant with a full staff.

The restaurant is set to open in January and is looking to hire 150 local crew members to serve its famous chicken.

The new store is located at 4168 S. Riverdale Road.

The hiring event runs now through Jan. 7, 2022. For those interested in applying, they can text RCJOBS to 97211 or by visiting WorkAtCanes.com.

“We are so excited to bring Cane’s to Riverdale!” said Area Leader of Restaurants Chris Vines. “Riverdale is a great city full of opportunity and we’re thrilled to add Cane’s to the mix. As we prepare for our grand opening, we’re on the lookout for talented, enthusiastic individuals to join our Crew. In addition to having a fun work environment, we offer competitive pay, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, community involvement and more.”

Earlier this year, Raising Cane’s opened its first-ever Utah location in South Jordan. Since then, other locations have opened up in Provo, Salt Lake City, and West Valley City.

Raising Cane’s was one of just three restaurant brands named to Forbes’ “Best Employers For New Grads” and Glassdoor’s list of “100 Best Places to Work in the U.S.”