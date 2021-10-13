Raising Cane’s gearing up to open third Utah location

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Raising Cane’s openings continue with another Salt Lake County location preparing to open before the end of the year. This will be the state’s third location – and the third to open this year.

In early June, Raising Cane’s opened its first Utah location in South Jordan to much fanfare. In the days after its grand opening, cars could be seen lining up throughout the surrounding streets waiting to get their orders of the popular chicken finger brand.

By early August, Utah had a second Raising Cane’s location in Provo. When Raising Cane’s opened its Provo location, it announced plans for two additional restaurants in the Salt Lake City area before the year ends, as well as several more in 2022.

One of those new Raising Cane’s spots is gearing up to open its doors in West Valley City. An official grand opening date has not yet been shared but Raising Cane’s plans to debut its West Valley City location, found at 3346 South 5600 West, this winter.

Ahead of its grand opening, the location is looking to hire 150 crewmembers. Positions from managers to crewmembers are available. Raising Cane’s is now holding interviews at its West Valley City location to fill positions. Interviews are being held on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you are interested in applying, you can text RCJOBS to 97211 or visit WorkAtCanes.com. Raising Cane’s says applicants will be contacted immediately to set up an interview after applying. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Raising Cane’s recently began sending half of its corporate staff to restaurants nationwide to fill in as cooks and cashiers amid widespread labor shortages.