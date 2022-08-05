MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard.

Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature a large outdoor patio, a lot with extensive parking, easy online ordering, and a drive-thru with several lanes. The layout will include an open kitchen, giving guests the chance to watch as employees hand-batter and deep fry Cane’s famous chicken fingers, make homemade lemonade, and concoct Cane’s secret sauce.

Courtesy of Raising Cane’s, Instagram

In preparation for the grand opening, Raising Cane’s in Midvale is hiring over 130 local crew members for positions ranging from staff to management-level from now through August 15. Pay starts at $15 with ample opportunity to quickly earn more, restaurant representatives say.

“We’re excited to bring more of our ONE LOVE® to the Salt Lake City area and can’t wait to join the Midvale Community,” said Restaurant Leader Linda Thompson. “This is a huge retail area, and there’s no better way to fuel up for a day of shopping than with our delicious chicken fingers. Our next step will be to hire an incredible Crew to join us as we work to become an integral part of Midvale.”

According to representatives, Raising Cane’s has been nationally recognized as one of “The Best Places to Work” in America. The restaurant was one of three that earned a spot on Forbes’ “Best Employers For New Grads” Top 100 List, and was recognized for the “fast-paced, fun culture and growth opportunities” in Glassdoor’s “100 Best Places to Work in the U.S.” list in 2021.

Those interested in applying can do so by texting RCJOBS to 97211 or by visiting WorkAtCanes.com. The company says that applicants will be contacted shortly after to set up an interview, which will be held Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome as well.