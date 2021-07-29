Rainy weather believed to be factor in deadly Cache County crash

WELLSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is dead after a crash believed to be caused by rainy weather in Northern Utah.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Utah Highway Patrol says a Honda Accord was traveling north on Highway 89/91 near milepost 20 in Wellsville.

The vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes where it was struck by a pickup truck.

Authorities say the woman driving the Honda suffered serious injuries, dying on the scene.

Rainy weather appears to be a factor in the crash, UHP reports.

More information is expected to be released at a later time.

