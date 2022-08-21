SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Saturday’s call for scattered showers held true as we saw storms start in northern Utah earlier, but then the southern and central sections of the state saw heavy thunderstorms spring up very quickly.

Throughout the late afternoon and evening there were many Flash Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories. This included many of our national parks with warnings continuing on until late in the evening.

Sunday will see scattered showers continue, but the chances will be less than we saw on Saturday. Eastern Utah will see most of the moisture as the monsoonal moisture begins to head east, leaving us with a drier and warmer pattern to start off the work week.

Monday, we’ll see temperatures start to rise back to normal for this time of year, though we’ll still see some chances for showers. By the time we reach Tuesday, the storms should be out for a few days, leaving us with some sunny days until we hit the weekend for another monsoonal surge.

Bottom Line?! Sunday much like Saturday, only less so. Warmer, drier weather on its way.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!