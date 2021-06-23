Rain, dry storms possible in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We made it to Wednesday everyone! We are not going to see some of our coolest temperatures for the rest of the week thanks in large part to the moisture we are getting and the low-pressure system moving inland over the Pacific Northwest.

This will also help funnel in moisture starting from Southern Utah where we wake up to see some possible showers, then to Northern Utah as we close out the day. The atmosphere does take some time to moisten up, so some of the first storms can be dry.

This is a concern for wildfires which is why we see red flag warnings in place for the entire state and Great Basin.

Northern Utah, Eastern Nevada, and Southern Idaho will be in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Southwest Wyoming will see highs of the mid to high 80s with partly cloudy skies. Central and Southern Utah are expecting to see another day of highs in the mid-80s to low 90s thanks to the cloud cover and rain. Yes, we just said rain, get pumped!

Tonight, clouds and showers continue to funnel into the north, meaning we can possibly see some overnight shower activity helping Northern Utah see more rain accumulation on Thursday. Lows will be slightly cooler ranging around the 60s and 70s for almost everyone.

In short, we are seeing some heat relief and maybe some rain setting up for us.

Stay informed with the pinpoint weather team both on-air and online at abc4.com/weather. We are There4You.