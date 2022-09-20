SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Monday was indeed a beautiful day. We saw clear skies, warm temperatures, and even a nice breeze. If it wasn’t for the little bit of ground shaking we felt in a couple of areas, it might have been a picture-perfect day. But we have some changes coming.

Tuesday will see a bit of storminess creep into the southeastern portion of the state, bringing with it some good chances for thunderstorms. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch to begin tomorrow afternoon for this corner of Utah and it is to remain in place until Wednesday evening — a good indication of what is to come. The chance of storms still affect most of southern Utah by Tuesday evening, though temperatures will remain close to what we had on Monday.

By Wednesday the storms will travel throughout most of Utah and they will likely hang around the entire day. We’ll see temperatures drop sharply on Wednesday as the storms roll through and it’s likely that more Flood Watch areas will open up. We will also see many of our National Parks with an “Expected” moniker for their Flash Flood potential. It is advised to not be hiking in any of our parks on Wednesday.

But then we’ll see the storms move away. Some chances for morning showers will remain on Thursday, but then we will see clear skies and warmer temperatures on through the weekend.

Bottom Line? Storms coming from the southeast on Tuesday — statewide on Wednesday — good end of the week and weekend expected.

