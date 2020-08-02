Raccoon rescued after getting stuck in trash can at park in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A raccoon who found itself stuck in a trash can at a park in South Jordan got some much-needed help.

Kurt Walter said he was at the East River Front park by the playground with his son when he noticed a man with a little girl poke a stick in the trash can and thought it was odd so he asked what was going on and saw there was a raccoon in the can.

Walter suggested lifting the can out and tipping it over on the ground gently but close to the river and away from everyone.

The little critter “stepped out of the can, turned around like a thank you, and ran off into the bushes,” said Walter.

Walter said he thinks the city needs better trash cans with lids to keep wild animals out.

“I’ve seen lots of feral cats drag trash out of cans and make a big mess,” said Walter. “I bet that’s not the first time a raccoon has gotten into them either, I’ve even seen a rat.”