Racist, anti-LGBTQ and derogatory remarks spray-painted throughout Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Layton residents woke up Thursday morning to racist and derogatory remarks spray-painted throughout the city.

Police say 11 different areas, including businesses, homes, and vehicles were targeted with anti-LGBTQ remarks, genitalia, curse words, the word ‘joker’ and the N-word.

“The explicatives that were there really threw me off guard. It shook me. It kind of hurt,” Travis Lamb told ABC4’s Brittany Johnson.

Lamb lives in one of the neighborhoods where the N-word was written.

“I realize sticks and stones break bones and words aren’t meant to hurt. But some words have piercing meanings with them with certain intent behind them,” he said.

He says whether this was something serious or meant to be a joke, the incidents make him question people’s humanity.

“Out here in Layton City I couldn’t fathom any of that happening. My whole time living here I’ve never seen any discrimination or anything of that line. And seeing that this morning was heartbreaking for sure,” Lamb said.

When Nicole Manwaring walked out to her car this morning, she noticed a thick red coat of paint on the back of her car.

“I want it fixed. I want it silver again. And I want the people that are out there doing their vandalism to be caught, put in jail,” she said.

“What actions should be taken against the person or people responsible,” Johnson asked.

“As mundane as it sounds, talk and educate. Show that that love is powerful, hate is real, but love is even stronger than that,” Lamb replied.

If you have any information that will help lead Layton Police to their suspects, call (801) 497-8300.

