Racial slur found at Facebook construction site in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a racial slur that was written inside a portable bathroom on a construction site in Eagle Mountain.

Police say someone wrote a racial slur inside of a portable bathroom at the construction site for the Facebook data center in Eagle Mountain.

The racial slur was discovered on Monday morning, and police believe someone wrote it late last week, over the weekend, or this morning.

According to a tweet made by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the statement said, “Kill a ****** day 11/29.”

Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff

Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff

Police say Facebook is offering a $50,000 reward for information that helps identify the person who wrote the slur.

This construction site is home to the Eagle Mountain Data Center, which Facebook began building back in 2018. The company says once the data center is fully built, the investment into Utah will be more than $1 billion and support more than 200 jobs.

Currently, 1,300 construction workers work at the site.

Officials are currently going through surveillance videos to try and determine who had access to the site.