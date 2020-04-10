Rabbits are great pets, but the Humane Society urges adoption and education

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Rabbits are cute, cuddly and baby bunnies are big gifts during Easter. The problem starts after Easter when people find themself over their head trying to understand how to take care of a rabbit.

The Humane Society wants to try something different this year. They want to help educate on rabbits and get the ones in their care adopted.

“We don’t believe in holding a rabbit back from finding a loving home because of a holiday, if someone is thinking about getting a pet rabbit, we would prefer to educate them and have them adopt a rabbit from us instead of buying one and not understanding how to care for it properly.” -Deann Shepherd, Utah Humane Society

Via press release the Humane Society wants everyone to know: All the rabbits from the humane society are spayed and neutered before adoption. The Humane Society Clinic does not offer surgical sterilization for owned rabbits in the community. The procedure is available through an exotic veterinarian and can be expensive.

Rabbits are affectionate, intelligent, quiet companions that can make a good house pet for the right person.

Here are some of the Humane Society’s Tips to think about before getting a pet rabbit:

Rabbits can live 8-12 years with proper care and diet.

Rabbits are prey animals and can be timid. They may not like to be held.

Rabbit teeth and nails grow continually and may require trimming.

Owners should bunny-proof a room before allowing a rabbit to run around out of the cage – rabbits can chew on items in the house like electrical cords and wood.

Rabbits may be trained to use a litter box and respond to clicker training.

Owners should understand what foods are acceptable as snacks and what foods to avoid.

Bunnies need regular affection and attention from their owners.

