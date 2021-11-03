Rabbits abandoned on side of the road now with Cottonwood Heights Police

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – Police are now looking after a trio of furry, long-eared friends left along the side of the road.

According to Cottonwood Heights, a witness reported someone in a blue Toyota left three rabbits on the side of the road before fleeing the area.

The rabbits are now in the care of Cottonwood Heights Police.

“The owner could have called us and we would have gladly accepted the bunnies, no questions,” police say in a Twitter post.

Abandoning an animal is currently considered animal cruelty in Utah, according to the Utah Humane Society.