Quitting your job? You’re not alone according to the US Bureau of Labor

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utahns continue to leave or quit their jobs at a record rate, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor.

The data shows that more than 430,000 Utahns followed this trend in 2021, with experts saying this will most likely continue into 2022 for at least several more months.

The COVID-19 pandemic is partly to blame, according to the Bureau of Labor, saying it’s more than just about making more money for employees who are quitting or leaving their jobs.

ABC4 spoke with Utahns who said they want a better work environment and work life balance, meanwhile some employers say they’re OK with employees leaving and others are listening to their needs.

“I just quit, and I had lined up nothing,” said James Morrison. Twenty-seven-year-old Morrison has nothing lined up after this current job.

“I just didn’t have my life any more,” said Morrison. Morrison put in his 2 weeks with his construction management job.

“It was posed to me: you can have a career, or you can have a life, and I would rather have a life,” said Morrsion.

He isn’t alone in his thinking.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics show that around 4.3 million Americans quit or left their jobs in December.

Morrison said it was time for him to leave so he can pursue a better work-life balance, try to make more money and find a better opportunity.

“I think when you mix all of that with not a lot of support or tacking more on then it just it is overworked people and people quit,” said Morrison.

Over at Whiskey Street in downtown Salt Lake City they said they have a systemic place to make sure employees stay.

“For a long time it was a full-time job trying to recruit people and get them on board and get them back to work,” said Matt Crandall.

Crandall works for The Bourbon Group who owns Whiskey Street and a couple of other bars in Salt Lake City.

He said he increased wages and worked on creating a better work environment to get rid of any toxic culture.

“It’s totally worth it,” said Crandall. “We invest in our employees. We invest in our staff. We want them to make a livable wage that way they are able to have a peace of mind outside of here.”

Crandall added he wants his employees to grow and learn while they work, which is something Morrison said he is looking for in his next gig.

“I think employers really need to take care of employees,” said Morrison.

Morrison added he is thinking about going back to his home state of Texas to find a new job.

According to new data from CareerBuilder, there was a 163% job growth in Utah in January year over year.