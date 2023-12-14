SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, Utah! High pressure is building in and it’s not going to be leaving anytime soon.

Across the state, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures that run about 3-5 degrees above average. In southeastern Utah, where we had some showers last night, we’ll see a gradual clearing through the day.

Daytime highs will run in the 30s and 40s up north while south of I-70, most will see highs in the 40s and 50s. With quiet conditions, this time of year comes inversions and we’re already seeing building haze. From Cache Valley down through the Wasatch Front, moderate air quality is projected.

Tonight will bring mostly clear skies with lows dropping to the 20s for most with some seeing teens while some in southern Utah like St. George will see 30s.

Friday won’t bring too many changes from what we get today, but it will be a little warmer. Skies will be mostly sunny and we’ll see more inversion haze in our northern valleys with moderate air quality expected once again.

High pressure will keep a tight grip on our weather through the weekend so there’s a chance we continue to see the air quality worsen in our valleys.

Statewide, temperatures will continue to warm through Saturday with most warming to about 15 degrees above average. The warming won’t be as drastic in our northern valleys, but highs will still be more than 5 degrees above average.

Into early next week, the ridge of high pressure will begin to weaken allowing for a slightly more progressive pattern. Temperatures will still remain well above average, however, with a weak system coming in, Monday and Tuesday could bring a slight chance of some wet weather in the high terrain.

It’s unlikely we get anything strong enough to clear our inversions though. Looking a little further down the road, there’s a better chance we see more appreciable changes by the end of next week with what could be a better chance of seeing wet weather statewide, relief from the haze, and cooler temperatures. Being so far away though, it’s just something to keep an eye on for now!

