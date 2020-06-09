Quick thinking by law enforcement saves young man’s life

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A young man was spotted on a bridge above I-15 earlier this month in Farmington. A quick-witted deputy and reaction from a trooper helped save the young man from taking his own life.

Startling moments were captured on video shows us the moment Davis County K9 Deputy Cameron Turley spots the young man sitting on the side of the Park Street Bridge.

Through the deputies body camera footage, you can hear him say to the man, “Stay right there, it is OK.”

“I could just see the tears coming from his eyes,” said Dep. Turley. “I was just thinking, please don’t jump, please don’t jump, please don’t jump, the whole time.”

The deputy says the best thing he could do was relate to the young man.

“I work with dogs for a living, it’s really fun man,” he told him that night.

“I brought up my dog and how I’m a K9 Officer, and just to get him thinking, ‘oh this officer has a dog,’ and that takes his mind off [things] even for a split second of the act that he is trying to commit,” said Dep. Turley.

That split second allowed Trooper Jared Rodriguez to move in.

“We didn’t have a whole lot of time to plan or to think about what we were going to do,” said Trp. Rodriguez. “I was able to kind of reach around him and help him down into safety.”

“As soon as he grabbed on, me and another Farmington unit, and we assisted pulling the gentlemen from the barrier,” said Dep. Turley.

The deputy, officer, and trooper hope the young man gets the help he needs, as well as the countless others who may be having suicidal thoughts.

“We just need to really look and see what we can do to help each other, to reach out and love people, and to give them what they need,” said Trp. Rodriguez.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Utah: namiut.org