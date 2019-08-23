Quick reporting, quick response leads to quick containment of SLC grass fire

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Firefighters quickly contained a grass fire near apartment buildings in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Fire Department was dispatched to 582 North Riverside Drive on the report of a grass fire around 3 p.m. The 911 call came from the leasing office of the apartments next to the fire affected area.

When crews arrived, they found a “large volume of grass on fire,” but firefighters were able to contain it to 1 to 1.5 acres.

Salt Lake City Fire Captain Adam Archuletta confirmed the fire was human-caused. There were reports that a group of adolescent boys started the fire and fled the area.

Investigators are working to determine the validity of that report and if the fire was started intentionally or accidentally.

Photo: Salt Lake City Fire Department

Photo: Salt Lake City Fire Department

Photo: Salt Lake City Fire Department

Capt. Archuletta shared the reminder that fire season is not over.

“Although summer feels like it’s winding down and wrapping up and things are getting back to fall season, fire season for us is in full swing. Right now, our state is in the hottest, driest part of the year,” said Archuletta.

Capt. Archuletta said if you see anything suspicious or anything that may lead to a fire, you’re asked to contact authorities before it becomes a major incident.

