Qualtrics cancels Utah summit amid Coronavirus concerns

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Qualtrics has postponed it’s Utah summit scheduled for next week in Salt Lake City amid growing concerns over the Coronavirus.

This year’s X4: The Experience Management Summit had scheduled Michelle Obama, Matthew McConaughey, Ellen Degeneres and Tony Hawk on it’s March 10-13 list of keynote speakers.

The health and safety of our customers, employees, and partners is our highest priority. Given the current state of Coronavirus globally, we are rescheduling #QualtricsX4 to early fall. Please see our blog for additional information. https://t.co/wxvaNrtv0w — Qualtrics (@Qualtrics) March 3, 2020

The company also has postponed their X4 summit’s scheduled for London and Sydney.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our attendees,” stated on the companies website. “At Qualtrics we have amazing customers and partners, which is always on full display during X4. Our incredible line-up of speakers and entertainers have been incredibly gracious during this time.”

According to their website, Qualtrics is the technology platform that organizations use to collect, manage, and act on experience data, also called X-data™. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action, used by teams, departments, and entire organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand—on one platform

The event is being moved to fall of 2020. A date has not been determined. For more information you can go to their website: qualtrics.com.

