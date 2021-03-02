Quaker Oats issues recall of sweet barbecue flavored Rice Crisps

CHICAGO (ABC4) – The Quaker Oats Company has issued a voluntary recall for the 3.03 oz. bags of Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavor as the product reportedly has undeclared soy ingredients.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, a total of 4,550 bags are being recalled, with a best before the date of May 29, 2021.

The affected bags were sold in Utah and the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington.

The FDA says no other Quaker Products or Rice Crisps bag sizes are being impacted by the recall.