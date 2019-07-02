Quadrupling love, laughter, tears and diapers

CLINTON (ABC4 News) – A Utah family is getting extra love, laughter, tears, and diapers, as they welcome their newest family members to the world.

Three-week-old quadruplets Tara, Cole, Parker and McCall Staley, are the 63rd set of multiple births at McKay-Dee Hospital in 2019.

The quadruplets were welcomed into the world via Cesarean section on Friday, June 7, thanks to the ‘Quad Squad’ at the hospital.

Dr. Anne Anderson, a neonatologist at McKay-Dee, says staff must prepare and stage for multiple births because “it’s a tightrope getting multiple babies here.”

However, the birth of the quadruplets was calm and organized, and the babies came without complication.

The quadruplets’ full-term due date is August 7, but due to one of the boys not growing, the team of doctors felt it was time.

“I would have carried them as long as I needed to get them here safely, but the doctors thought it was in everyone’s best interest,” says Heather Staley, the quadruplets mother.

Ranging in weight from 2 pounds and 8 ounces to 3 pounds and 14 ounces, the quadruplets parents say their children “have [their] ups and downs, but [are] progressing.”

At this time there is no date of when the quadruplets will go home, but their mother says it will be up to them and how they progress.

As soon as the babies get home, the Staley household will be going from five people to nine and Steve and Heather Staley say it’s an adjustment.

“We bought a big Bohman van,” says Steve Staley, the quadruplets father. “We had to buy a bigger vehicle so we’ve got a big 12-seater now, and I guess we’ll cruise in that for now.”

Steve Staley says members of the community have been generous in donating diapers, as they know that will be a large expenditure, however, he says the amount of formula the babies will go through will be a lot.

The Staleys say thanks to the help of Invitro, they were able to have Jackson, 12; Brynn, 7; and Tanner, 3 – all single-born children. So when they found out they were having quadruplets, it was quite the surprise.

“It’s interesting when we found out because they only found one baby,” says Heather Staley. “A couple of days later, I went in for another scan and they found two more. That was the biggest shock for both of us – knowing there were triplets…and then they found the fourth.”

Heather Staley laughed and says her husband, Steve Staley, joked by saying they weren’t going back to the doctors after that because every time they went, they learned of another child.

While quadruplets was more than they ever expected, the Staley family noted their gratitude for being able to have children; as they know many don’t have this opportunity.

“We know that the infertility journey doesn’t always end where we’ve been able to get to and so we’re grateful for where we’re at,” says Steve Staley.

To follow along on the Staley family’s journey, find them on Facebook or Instagram.