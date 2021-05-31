‘Pursuing his passion’: Utah families remember their loved ones killed in Saturday plane crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The families of those two young men who died in a plane crash Saturday near Powder Mountain spoke to ABC 4.

A lot of the details of that crash are unknown at this time, but we are learning about who these men were and why they loved flying.

Devin Criddle from Draper died at 26 years old and Braeden Raleigh from Salt Lake City died at 21 years old.

Devin’s sister, Carlee Criddle, says Saturday was Devin’s first flight in what was supposed to blossom into a career of being a pilot.

The Criddles were celebrating a birthday in the family Saturday and Devin was supposed to meet them out.

Carlee says texts did not go through and the family figured he was still flying or did not have good cell service.

After a movie and lunch, Carlee told ABC4 the family was met by four Draper Police officers who gave them the news that Devin died.

Braeden also died in the Weber County crash. His sister sent ABC4 multiple photos and his family says they are proud of the young man he became and all that he accomplished.

Braden was Devin’s instructor for the introductory flight.

Devin was a student at Utah State and wanted to pursue a career of becoming a pilot.

Braeden was just kick-starting his career off as a young pilot while going to school full time to get his bachelor’s degree.

Many of the details of the flight are unknown at this time, but we know the flight was only supposed to last 45 minutes and took off from the Ogden Airport.

We now know Braeden died due to second and third-degree burns and Devin was found dead upon impact.

Devin’s family says he was a wonderful son with an energetic personality.

This is the statement they sent ABC4:

“Our family is heartbroken over the loss of Devin. He was an amazing man that constantly put the needs of others first. Grief is the price we pay for loving someone, and that price is worth it. We also grieve with the loved ones of the pilot of the plane, Braedan Raleigh, and pray for them. Devin was a wonderful son, brother, and friend. He dreamed of becoming a pilot and this flight was his first step on that path. We will dearly miss his energetic personality and compassionate disposition, but we have faith in the eternal nature of our family and we look forward to our reunion with Devin. We are grateful to all those who are supporting and comforting our family through this difficult time.”

Braeden’s family says everyone adored him and looked up to him.

They gave us this statement:

“Our hearts are broken by the unexpected passing of our son, brother, uncle, and grandson. Braedan had a passion for life that was infectious. He was kind, loving, funny, selfless, driven and had so much going for him. Flying brought so much joy and meaning to his life. All that knew Braedan adored and looked up to him. He was surrounded by his loved ones when he passed. We are all so proud of the young man he became and all that he had accomplished in his young life. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the Criddle family during this very difficult time.“

Devin leaves behind his parents and four siblings.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the crash along with the FAA and NTSB.

Devin Criddle’s GoFundMe is here. Braeden Raleigh’s GoFundMe is here.