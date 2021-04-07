‘Purple Up’: Gov. Cox issues declaration in recognition of Month of the Military Child

FILE – In this Sept. 2017 file photo, a flag is waved outside the White House, in Washington. The Trump administration is coming out with new visa restrictions aimed at restricting a practice known as “birth tourism.” That refers to cases when women travel to the United States to give birth so their children can have U.S. citizenship. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Governor Spencer J. Cox issued a declaration honoring military families and their children for the daily sacrifices they make and the challenges they overcome.

April has been designated as the Month of the Military Child.

The month will be dedicated to highlighting the important role military children play in the armed forces community.

“The children of our service members continue to make significant contributions to schools, communities, the nation, and our State,” the declaration reads.

According to the declaration, “by honoring the Month of the Military Child and wearing purple in support of military students, Utah reaffirms its commitment to ensuring excellence in schools, childcare, and youth services to military children.”

Officials say the Month of the Military Child was established by the Department of Defense in 1986. Since then, April has been a time to build awareness for resiliency and the unique challenges of military-connected children.

Utah is now home to more than 13,000 children whose parents serve in the military and are stationed in the state, according to officials.

As part of the Month of the Military Child, Utahns are encouraged to wear purple throughout April to show support and thank military children for their strength and sacrifices.

Purple shows that all branches of the military are supported, combining the colors of each branch as a single color, according to officials.

The Department of Defense is recognizing April 15, 2021, as “Purple Up!” For Military Kids.

Below is a copy of the full declaration:

WHEREAS, April is the Month of the Military Child, a special month to recognize and pay tribute to military families and their children for the daily sacrifices made, and for their commitment, courage, and unconditional support of our Armed Forces; and

WHEREAS, the State of Utah is proud to be home to more than 13,000 children whose parents serve in the military and are stationed in Utah; and

WHEREAS, Utah is an active participant in the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children, which facilitates successful transitions for military children who face relocation between states; and

WHEREAS, the children of our service members continue to make significant contributions to schools, communities, the nation, and our State, despite prolonged and repeated absences of one or both parents; and

WHEREAS, the average military student faces transition challenges more than twice during high school, and most military children will attend six to nine different school systems throughout their lives from kindergarten to 12th grade; and

WHEREAS, in partnership with the Utah State Board of Education, Utah’s public schools remain committed to the care and education of the children of the men and women of our armed forces; and

WHEREAS, the Utah State Board of Education and the State Council on Military Children launched the Purple Star Schools program to recognize Utah schools for their excellence in supporting military-connected children and their families; and

WHEREAS, by partnering with school liaison officers, military leaders, educators, and community organizations, the Utah State Board of Education, Utah Department of Workforce Services, and Utah Department of Veterans and Military affairs provide the unique support needed for military service members and their families during all stages of transition and deployment; and

WHEREAS, in 1986 U.S. Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger first designated the month of April as the Month of the Military Child in acknowledgment of the significant role of military youth in our communities; and

WHEREAS, by honoring the Month of the Military Child and wearing purple in support of military students, Utah reaffirms its commitment to ensuring excellence in schools, childcare, and youth services to military children who face unique challenges that other children their age may never experience;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Spencer J. Cox, do hereby recognize April 2021as MONTH OF THE MILITARY CHILD in the STATE OF UTAH.