WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate at the Washington County’s Purgatory Correctional Facility has been charged with assault after allegedly attacking a guard.

At around 4:00 p.m. on April 1, inmate Orlando Simpson was participating in his time “out of cell,” when he was seen using the phone closest to the section door.

The guard states that while walking past, Simpson called him over, at which point Simpson allegedly hung up the phone and looked towards the door before lunging at him, striking him twice in the head.

According to court documents, the guard attempted to push Simpson away, but Simpson continued to advance and struck him again.

A deputy then allegedly entered the room after observing the incident taking place, at which point two more guards entered. The guards proceeded to get Simpson in handcuffs, after he had began reportedly choking the first guard, and Simpson was then under the guards’ control on the section floor.

The 33-year-old inmate is now being charged with Assault by a Prisoner, a felony charge.

No further information is available at this time.