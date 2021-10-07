Pup who needs high chair to eat gets some help from FanX celebrity guests

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An Australian cattle dog will be getting a new high chair thanks to some celebrity guests during the 2021 FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention.

During the event, held in mid-September, nonprofit Ruff Patch Rescue let celebrity guests enjoy time with adoptable puppies in the green room. This is the fourth year the animal welfare group has been invited into the green room with adoptable dogs.

One of those dogs, 12-week-old Little Girl, received a little extra love during FanX.

Ruff Patch says Little Girl has to sit upright while she eats. Currently, because she is little, Little Girl sits in a box where she can stay upright. She has a medical condition called Persistent Right Aortic Arch Esophagus, which makes it difficult for food to get to her stomach. This can cause regurgitation, weight loss, and the potential for aspiration pneumonia.

“Little Girl has learned to stay still in her box while she eats and digests her food for up to 45 minutes. She usually falls asleep after a meal,” says Stacie Ward, Ruff Patch Rescue president. “Eventually, she’ll outgrow this box and need a full-size Bailey chair to accommodate her medical condition the rest of her life.”

Ruff Patch Rescue is providing foster care for Little Girl until she is adopted.

The FanX “Twisted Toons” panel invited Little Girl to join celebrity voice actors where she was shown sleeping in her box on stage. In total, $600 was raised to help purchase a new chair for Little Girl.

Ruff Patch Rescue shared the below photos of Little Girl and other puppies with some of the voice actors.

Little Girl sleeping in box (Ruff Patch Rescue)

Little Girl being fed at FanX. (Ruff Patch Rescue)

Little Girl at FanX. (Ruff Patch Rescue)

Anjali Bhimani, known for voicing Symmetra in the video game ‘Overwatch’ and Rampart in the video game ‘Apex Legends.’ (Ruff Patch Rescue)

Christina Vee, a voice actress in numerous anime, animation, and video games. (Ruff Patch Rescue)

Jess Harnell has voiced Captain Hero in ‘Drawn Together,’ Wakko Warner in ‘Animaniacs,’ and Crash Bandicoot. (Ruff Patch Rescue)

Jonny Cruz’s voice acting has appeared in Overwatch, Red Dead Redemption II, and Need for Speed: Heat. (Ruff Patch Rescue)

Judith Hoag has voiced April O’Neil in ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ and played Gwen Cromwell Piper in Disney’s ‘Halloweentown.’ (Ruff Patch Rescue)

Kaitlyn Robrock has appeared in multiple series but most recently took over as the voice of Minnie Mouse in 2020. (Ruff Patch Rescue)

Martin Kove, an actor well-known for his role as John Kreese, the head instructor at a karate dojo in ‘The Karate Kid.’ (Ruff Patch Rescue)

Will Friedle, best known as the older brother – Eric Matthews – on ‘boy Meets World’ and the voice of Ron Stoppable from ‘Kim Possible.’ (Ruff Patch Rescue)

Ruff Patch Rescue is a volunteer-based organization based in Salt Lake City. They foster pets with medical and behavioral special needs that other animal shelters may not handle with limited time and resources. For more on Ruff Patch Rescue, click here.