CACHE VALLEY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Cache Valley is your ticket to summer fun and Logan is a hotspot and no stranger to lights, camera and action. It’s time to pull back the curtains and let the spotlight hit Cache Valley.

“Logan has always been a very theatrical town. It was once called the Athens of the West,” says Michael Ballam.

Ballam always recognized Logan’s theatrical greatness. It’s the reason he founded the Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre.

“We actually have four theaters in one block in Logan. They’re all historic theaters. I can’t think of any other city in a long way that have that many theaters that close together.”

This summer season brings two operas and three energetic musicals: West Side Story, Mary Poppins and Newsies to Logan, providing the county with a pocket of culture set to satisfy your live theater cravings.

And that’s just one of seven theaters in the area. From plays to ballets, there’s always something going on. Cindy Hasson of the Cache Valley Center for arts says it’s been that way since the early 1900s.

“We have three local musical theater companies that are community driven in addition to the two professional companies. So if you’re bored in Logan, you’re not paying attention,” says Hasson.

The theater scene draws hundreds of professional actors to Cache County for months, which means visitors living in loving Logan. Many get to visit the local artists showcasing talent year round. Clearly that includes one of the last hand dip shops in the country. Bluebird Candy.

Dating back to the same time as these gorgeous historic theaters, Bluebird Candy has 45 different types of original centers made in store. You can catch artists handed and chocolates in Logan. While the company ships Many Say you’ll never forget the taste of a sweet treats in Cache Valley.

This article contains sponsored content.