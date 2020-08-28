Public safety concerns heighten following fifth Garden City truck crash

GARDEN CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In a span of 22 months, multiple semi or dump trucks have crashed into buildings near Bear Lake, causing concern for public safety.

The most recent crash happened Tuesday night at the intersection of U.S. Highway-89 and Bear Lake Boulevard, making it the fifth crash in nearly two years.

“We don’t know why this hasn’t happened before, but it’s happening now, and we need to address it,” said John Gleason, a spokesperson with the Utah Department of Transportation.

As safety concerns heighten, UDOT crews are working to finish a runaway truck ramp by next month.

“It’s a cable system where a series of cable wraps around the truck that’s using the escape ramp and it eventually brings the truck to a stop,” Gleason said.

UDOT crews work to finish runaway truck ramp on Aug. 27, 2020. The ramp is expected to be complete by the end of September.

Quick-N Tasty is located next to the buildings that have been hit, and manager Mckell Hunsaker said she sometimes fears her business could be next.

“It’s a split second,” Hunsaker said. “They’ve all turned right in the past, but hey, who knows if they’re going to turn left. And are we gonna see the remains of another truck crash at our place?”

Hunsaker believes it’s a blessing none of the crashes have killed anyone in the buildings or on the street.

“You know, it’s just too many close calls and we’re gonna run out of luck soon,” Hunsaker said.

Hunsaker said she hopes the runaway truck ramp will eliminate the chance of more crashes.

