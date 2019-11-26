Public invited to ride GREENbikes for free Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The public is invited to try GREENbikes for free this Saturday, thanks to a sponsorship from SelectHealth.

On Saturday, all Salt Lake City residents and visitors will be able to ride GREENbikes for free by using the promo code “2019” at any GREENbike kiosk.

Riders can take as many 30-minute trips as they want during the 24-hour period.

“SelectHealth is invested in our community,” said Public Relations Manager Greg Reid. “Supporting air quality, recreating, and getting around town are some of the benefits of riding GREENbikes.”

According to the GREENbike press release, the GREENbike program has offset more than 4.7 million pounds of carbon dioxide from entering the air and avoided more than 5.2 million vehicle miles from impacting local roads over the last six years.

“We’re happy to be able to offer folks the opportunity to try out our system, especially the 50 new e-bikes we added in August,” said GREENbike Executive Director and Founder Ben Bolte. “We’re grateful for the generosity of SelectHealth. We wouldn’t be able to offer these rides without SelectHealth’s support.”

To find a GREENbike station, download the Bcycle app or go to https://greenbikeslc.org/station-map

What others are clicking on: