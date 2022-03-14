MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Some have been calling it a town square for Utah’s newest city, while others consider it a much-needed open space. With construction close to 75% of the way finished, Millcreek Common is slated to be the outdoor space that families in the area have been longing for.

The centerpiece of it all? The Skate Loop – an 11,000 square feet ice-skating area that will be Utah’s largest outdoor ice skating area, which will also be available for summertime roller skating.

Custom Ice Rinks out of Ontario, Canada laid the coolant system for the ice-skating rink and ribbon, allowing for ice-skating when 55 degrees or colder.

Millcreek Commons will also have a restaurant building that will house the second location or popular 9th and 9th Neopolitan style pizzeria, Pizza Nono along with a premium ice cream vendor Normal Ice Cream.

“We’re excited to have this wonderful amenity in Millcreek,” said City Councilwoman Cheri Jackson. “It will be an opportunity for families to gather for countless events, and eventually for shopping and dining, too,” she said.

The groundbreaking event will be on Thursday, March, 17 at 1350 E Chambers Avenue from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the public is invited to attend. Residents can RSVP here.