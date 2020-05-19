UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Transit Authority wants to the concerns, questions and input of those in the communities in between Southern Salt Lake County and Northern Utah county. The study which has shifted to an online model focuses instead of a public meeting due to safety and social distancing guidelines on public transit around the Point of the Mountain. The public is invited to visit the project website to deliver their input.

The Point of the Mountain Transit Study began in mid-2019 is a partnership of governments and agencies exploring transit corridor improvements for the rapidly growing communities of southern Salt Lake County and northern Utah County. The desired outcome of the transit study will be the identification of a Preferred Alternative.

The Preferred Alternative will identify the:

Transit corridor (locations to be served)

Transit mode (type of transit service)

In consultation with affected cities and the public, the study has identified and begun evaluating five potential…transit paths, or corridors, which would connect southern Salt Lake County and northern Utah County. These five corridors include Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes, TRAX lines and a series of bus routes connecting points to the east and west of I-15.

The study looks to determine ridership; environmental and community impacts; cost; individual input; and many other considerations.

Following completion of the study, the next task for UTA and its partners will be funding, designing and building the transit corridor, it will be a multi-year effort.

Ultimately the goal of the project is to provide faster, as well as more frequent and reliable transit

service to:

Improve access and mobility

Connect to the regional transit system

Support plans for managing employment and residential growth

Support land use and economic goals

Protect the environment, air quality, and quality of life

The input will be available beginning Wednesday, May 20, through June 1, 2020.

