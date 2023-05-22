SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City School District will hold four meetings over the next two weeks for the public to respond to a Population and Boundary Study that could restructure the city’s schools.

The four meetings are scheduled as follows:

Monday, May 22 — Glendale Public Library, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23 — Salt Lake City Main Library, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 25 — Clayton Middle School, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 1 — Northwest Middle School, 5:30 p.m.

For those who cannot make the meetings, comments may be submitted through the school district’s website. Spanish translation will be available, and translation into other languages can be requested by calling (801) 578-8378.

The meetings mark the midway point of the study, which began in 2022 and won’t wrap up until the start of 2024. At the end of the process, the district will make major decisions on whether or not elementary schools in the system will be realigned or even closed.

“The directive to study all elementary schools may be surprising, but we know a change in one school community may impact neighboring schools,” states the district’s website. “It’s important for the district and Board to take all factors into consideration when making decisions that may lead to possible boundary changes or possible school closures.”

The board’s official document, Board Policy G-5, outlining the complete study timeline can be read below. A simplified version of that timeline can be found below the document:

Timeline

July 2022-February 2023

Superintendent and Cabinet review data and generate potential study list of schools for Board consideration.

February 2023

Board approves recommendation to study all elementary schools for potential boundary change or closure.

March-May 2023

The Options Committee is convened. Assigned staff meet with impacted principals and School Community Council (SCC) chairs to generate a core set of options for the Options Committee to consider.

May-June 2023

Options Committee studies core options to generate a list of viable options. Viable options are presented to the impacted school principals and SCC chairs for their comment before being presented to the Board in July.

July 2023

The Options Committee reports its recommendation of viable options to the Board and shares comment from impacted schools.

August 2023

The Board determines which, if any, of the recommended options to approve for further study. City leaders and parents of students who attend any potentially impacted schools are notified of any approved recommendations.

September-October 2023

Approved recommended options may be presented at public information sessions in September and October. All public comments are gathered and analyzed.

November 2023

Two public comment periods may be held during November Board meetings. The Director of Boundaries and Planning provides feedback to the Board from the public information sessions. The recommended options for boundary changes or closure may be placed on a Board discussion agenda.

December 2023-January 2024

The Board holds a public hearing, and the recommended options are placed on a Board discussion agenda. If the Board takes action, final options are placed on the action agenda for the NEXT board meeting. Approved changes, reconfigurations, or long-term closures are implemented on a timeline specific to the needs of the affected schools and communities.