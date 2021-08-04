LIVE NOW: Public funeral to be held for St. George officer who died of COVID-19

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A public funeral is being held for the St. George Police officer who tragically passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

In July, St. George Police confirmed the death of Officer Adam Ashworth, saying “Ashworth served the City of St. George with honor for nearly 11 years and poured his whole heart into protecting our community.”

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, a public funeral is being held in St. George at 11 a.m.

Law enforcement will provide a funeral procession from the Burns Arena at Dixie State University to the Tonaquint Cemetery following the funeral.

The route will follow:

700 East Northbound to 300 South

300 South Westbound to Bluff Street

Bluff Street Southbound to Blackridge Drive

Blackridge Drive Southbound to Dixie Drive

Dixie Drive Westbound to Tonaquint Cemetery (1777 S Dixie Drive)

The procession is expected to leave DSU around 12:30 or 12:45 p.m. and may impact traffic for an hour.

ABC4 will stream the public funeral in the video player above starting at 11 a.m.