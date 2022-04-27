SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Funeral services have been announced for former Utah Senator Orrin G. Hatch.

A lying-in-state viewing will be held on May 4 at the Utah State Capitol Rotunda located at 350 State Street while his funeral will be held on May 6 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute of Religion located at 1780 S. Campus Drive. Both events will be open to the public.

Hatch passed away on April 23 at the age of 88.

Regarding Hatch’s death, Senator Mitt Romney said, “Now I know that there have been a number of senators who take responsibility for accomplishing many things, but I don’t think there’s ever been a legislator that has gotten more done legislatively than Orrin Hatch. Our judiciary, the fundamentals of our economy, even our national character are more elevated and more secure thanks to his leadership — thanks to his undaunted capacity to plow ahead.”

Hatch is honored as the longest-serving U.S. Senator in the state of Utah and in the history of the Republican party. Throughout his stint in politics, he passed 750 bills into law.

As noted by Senator Mike Lee, “Orrin G. Hatch will be remembered for many things. His 42 years of service in this (legislative) body are marked by successes; historic and prolific legislation, and, of course, statesmanship.”