SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Public comments during Utah’s legislative committee meetings will need to be done electronically.

According to a press release issued by Aundrea Peterson, Director of Communications with the Utah Senate, the Utah State Legislature will temporarily hold committee meetings electronically as they continue to work through the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Anyone interested in providing public comment during the Utah State Legislature will need to email legislators directly or submit a request to provide public comment.

Legislative proceedings will be live-streamed, recorded and shared publicly on le.utah.gov.

You are asked to follow certain procedures in order to provide on the record comments during a committee meeting:

At least 12 hours before the committee meeting is scheduled to begin, submit a request form on the committee’s webpage and identify one or more agenda items to address.

After a request is accepted, participating individuals will receive an email 30 minutes prior to the committee meeting with a link to enter a virtual waiting room.

Those in the virtual waiting room will not be able to hear the meeting and are advised to open the committee meeting’s live stream in a separate browser tab.

Individuals will, in turn, be admitted to the live virtual committee meeting to provide public comment.

Those who are registered to speak to multiple agenda items will be transferred back to the virtual waiting room between comments. Those registered to speak about one agenda item will be transferred out of the committee meeting after presenting comments.

The Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel can assist with questions regarding the public comment process. Additional information can be found on the legislative website here.