PSA: Statewide Earthquake Drill is on April 15

UTAH (ABC4) – Not only did Utah’s 2020 earthquake leave many shaken but it also made many realize how unprepared they were.

A year later, Utah officials urge citizens to practice earthquake safety, so that in the long run if an earthquake were to stir up the state once again, many would not be caught by surprise.

“Where were you last year during the earthquake? Are you prepared?” asks the South Salt Lake Police Department.

According to officials, if an earthquake happens, and you are in a car, pull over, stop and set your parking brake.

“If you are in bed, turn face down and cover your head and neck with a pillow. If you are outdoors, stay outdoors and away from buildings. If you are inside, stay and do not run outside and avoid doorways,” adds the South Salt Lake Police Department.

On April 15, the entire state of Utah will be participating in the world’s largest earthquake safety drill.

Each year, millions of people worldwide practice Drop, Cover, and Hold On, and other safety actions during Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills.

According to ShakeOut, Utahns can join the drill by registering for the Great Utah ShakeOut.

“The 2021 Utah ShakeOut Day is on April 15, though you can hold your ShakeOut drill on any day of the year. Due to COVID-19, you may consider holding an online drill, for which we have new presentations,” they add. “Participating is a great way for your family or organization to be prepared to survive and recover quickly from big earthquakes – wherever you live, work, or travel.”

To register, visit www.shakeout.org/utah.