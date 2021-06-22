Provo woman rescued from cliff in Little Rock Canyon

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A Provo woman was rescued after she was stranded on a cliff in Little Rock Canyon Tuesday evening.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, a search and rescue team was sent to Little Rock Canyon where the 22-year-old woman became stuck.

22 year old Provo woman got stuck on a cliff in Little Rock Canyon above Provo. @UCSO_SAR just reached her and helped her off the cliff. She had food, water, and a working cell phone. And biggest of all, she stopped and called for help when she realized she’d gone too far! pic.twitter.com/dtEBB3ZDMJ — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) June 23, 2021

Officials say she had a food, water, and a working cell phone when crews rescued her.

However, law enforcement says the woman took a crucial step that led to her rescue.

“Biggest of all, she stopped and called for help when she realized she’d gone too far,” the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

Additional details about the woman’s condition were not provided.

Although this story had a happy ending, not all people who are stranded are rescued.

Two people have died this month in separate incidents in Grand County.

On June 8, Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was called to the Dolores River after motorists reported finding a Grand Junction man. He told the motorists he had been lost in the area for several days, and his wife was missing.

Crews began searching the area, finding her body a few hours later.

On June 15, crews from the Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Arches National Park Rangers, Classic Air Medical, and a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter were called in to search for a 68-year-old New Mexico man that was overdue on a hike.

The body of the man was located in the early morning hours of June 15. Authorities say he appeared to have fallen about 75 feet and succumbed to his injuries.

No other details are available about either rescue at this time.